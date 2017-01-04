The Baltic Times
Citypaper is a regional travel guide.
Finpari and Binarymate broker review
Alternative Finpari review.
Binary options brokers reviews, Strategies and Analysis. US traders may check US Binary Options Brokers reviews.

SECOND ANNUAL EVENING GALA DINNER!

Top Story
 

The New York Times: US special forces units deployed in Baltic states
  • 2017-01-04
  • BNS/The New York Times/ TBT Staff

RIGA - The United States has deployed special forces units in the Baltic states to bolster the training and resolve of troops of the NATO allies anxious about “a looming threat from Russia,” and help the US detect any “shadowy efforts” by Moscow to dest...

Read more

 
Three people die due to flu in Estonia  |  McCain reassures US support to Latvia in strengthening defense  |  Saeima confirms Kalnins as chief of defense  |  Estonian president expresses condolences to Germany  |  Estonian embassy in Minsk becomes NATO Contact Point Embassy  |  Poland's Lithuanian minorities uncertain about ruling bloc's initiatives  |  Estonia: European Parliament okays Parts' appointment to Court of Auditors  |  Lithuania's 17th government takes oath  |  Poroshenko sees Lithuania's role in Ukraine's fight for freedom as important, symbolic  |  Murniece to participate in Global Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament  |  Estonia: Savisaar lawyer wants Riigikogu panel to look into file leak  |  Latvian president, Estonian PM: Defense spending increase necessary  |  US senators express unwavering support for Baltic security, independence - Bondars  |  Ratas: Centre's board didn't know Savisaar requested money from Russia  |  Russia increases its misinformation attacks against the Baltics after US presidential elections
 

Lithuania refuses to extradite former head of Georgia's anti-terrorism center to Russia

VILNIUS – Lithuanian prosecutors on Tuesday said they refused to extradite Zurab Maisuradze, former head of Georgia's anti-terrorism center, to Russia, as Moscow wants him for political reasons. "The plea for extradition of Z.M. for criminal prosecution was submitted for political reasons and the Russian Federation's foreign policies towards Georgia," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a press release. The finding is yet t...

Government hears Rinkevics' annual report on Latvia's foreign affairs

RIGA - The government today heard Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics’ (Unity) annual report on the state of Latvia’s foreign affairs and future plans, as well as EU-related issues. Latvia’s external security and the unity of the EU, the competitiveness of the Latvian economy, the EU’s neighbors and cooperation with the diaspora have been defined as Latvia’s foreign policy priorities in the report. According to Rinkevics’...

Please enter your username and password.

 Forgot your password?
 

Video Poll

Have you made a New Year's resolution?

Liene, 24, student
Kristine, 28, technical operator
Inese, 56, head of artists society "Art Cesis"
 

Estonia

Meelis Virkebau to become Estonia's public conciliator
Autorollo defendants take criminal case to Supreme Court
University of Tartu terminates contract on library reconstruction with YIT
Ratas: Estonians have understood importance of administrative reform
Estonia's former president Ilves to work with IT, security policy

Latvia

Vejonis: Actions of certain Latvian MEP are unacceptable
First flu fatality of the season registered in Latvia
Baby starves to death; siblings left unattended in apartment after parents' death
Four persons being probed in Rigas Satiksme "nanotechnology" case
Academy: Education Ministry's statement about reorganization of Riga Teacher Training and Educational Management Academy is mendacious

Lithuania

Lithuanian president wants tighter punishment for tax evasion after Labor Party trial
Pranckietis: Lithuanian parliament will manage to reduce MP number
Lithuania to appoint special ambassador over Belarusian N-plant
Senior DefMin official Urbelis to work at Lithuanian embassy to US
Lithuanian ministry, trade unions to work out fixed pay model for teachers

Business

Trade union leader calls for same income tax rate on labor and capital in Latvia
First LNG cargo leaves Klaipeda for Sweden
Estonia: Longtime Silmet CEO O'Brock taking up board member's job with Baltic Workboats
Benefits for large families and single-parent families in Latvia to increase
Biggest risks to Estonian banking stem from Nordic countries

Subscribe!

A subscription to The Baltic Times is a cost-effective way of staying in touch with the latest Baltic news and views enabling you full access from anywhere with an Internet connection. Subscribe Now!

About The Baltic Times

The Baltic Times is an independent monthly newspaper that covers latest political, economic, business, and cultural events in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Born of a merger between The Baltic Independent and The Baltic Observer in 1996, The Baltic Times continues to bring objective, comprehensive, and timely information to those with an interest in this rapidly developing area of the Baltic Sea region. Read more... Our news analysis and commentaries provide readers with insight essential to understanding the three Baltic countries and their neighbors. With offices in Tallinn and Vilnius and its headquarters in Riga, The Baltic Times remains the only pan-Baltic English language newspaper offering complete coverage of regional events.

Publisher: Gene Zolotarev
Editor in chief: Linas Jegelevicius
Culture editor: culture@baltictimes.com
Online editor: emma@baltictimes.com

Contact Us

LATVIA
Rupniecibas 1-5, LV 1010, Riga,
Tel. (+371)6722 9978
Fax (+371)6722 6041
Editorial: editor@baltictimes.com
Subscription: subscription@baltictimes.com
Advertising: adv@baltictimes.com
LITHUANIA
Varsuvos 8-4, Vilnius
lithuania@baltictimes.com
ESTONIA
estonia@baltictimes.com

Stay Connected

2017 © The Baltic Times Privacy Policy | Disclaimer
Developed by Effectbooster