The New York Times: US special forces units deployed in Baltic states

RIGA - The United States has deployed special forces units in the Baltic states to bolster the training and resolve of troops of the NATO allies anxious about “a looming threat from Russia,” and help the US detect any “shadowy efforts” by Moscow to dest...
VILNIUS – Lithuanian prosecutors on Tuesday said they refused to extradite Zurab Maisuradze, former head of Georgia's anti-terrorism center, to Russia, as Moscow wants him for political reasons. "The plea for extradition of Z.M. for criminal prosecution was submitted for political reasons and the Russian Federation's foreign policies towards Georgia," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a press release. The finding is yet t...
RIGA - The government today heard Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics’ (Unity) annual report on the state of Latvia’s foreign affairs and future plans, as well as EU-related issues. Latvia’s external security and the unity of the EU, the competitiveness of the Latvian economy, the EU’s neighbors and cooperation with the diaspora have been defined as Latvia’s foreign policy priorities in the report. According to Rinkevics’...
Have you made a New Year's resolution?