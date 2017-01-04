The New York Times: US special forces units deployed in Baltic states

Lithuania refuses to extradite former head of Georgia's anti-terrorism center to Russia

VILNIUS – Lithuanian prosecutors on Tuesday said they refused to extradite Zurab Maisuradze, former head of Georgia's anti-terrorism center, to Russia, as Moscow wants him for political reasons. "The plea for extradition of Z.M. for criminal prosecution was submitted for political reasons and the Russian Federation's foreign policies towards Georgia," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a press release. The finding is yet t...